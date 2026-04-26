Humanoid Robot creates flutter hugging student at a dance event in China

The video of the event at the university in China's Shaanxi province went viral and sparked a debate in the Chinese social media about whether the robot developed autonomous behaviour or was manipulated by its handler.

The incident has prompted experts to work out enhanced safety measures as robots' participation in public events became "new normal" in China with the government's push to showcase the country's growing might in the field of Artificial Intelligence(AI).

Commenting on the incident, a staff member told the media that the joint performance between the robot and a student club was an attempt to innovate campus cultural activities. The student involved was not injured and later declined media interview requests, the state-run Global Times reported on Sunday.

The robot's unexpected behaviour has sparked discussion online. Some netizens wondered whether the robot had developed "independent awareness," while others questioned whether the move was controlled by an operator or had been pre-arranged as part of the performance.