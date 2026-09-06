How the world’s most powerful company was dismantled

Tame the corporation

In the summer of 1772, the greatest corporation on earth ran out of money. The East India Company had conquered Bengal, but the conquest had turned ruinous. A famine, helped along by the company’s negligence, had killed perhaps a fifth of the province’s people, and the company’s share price had collapsed.

On June 8 a Scottish banker named Alexander Fordyce, having speculated heavily in East India Company stock, disappeared from his office, leaving debts of 550,000 pounds. His bank soon declared bankruptcy, followed by another the next week, initiating a financial crisis that spread across Britain into Europe. By the fall, company directors were asking for a bailout.

Parliament saved the East India Company because it could not afford otherwise. Like Lehman Brothers, the company really was too big to fail. Company stock was a pillar of British public credit and was held by around 40% of the members of the House of Commons.

In 1773, the state advanced the company £1.4 million, and then, casting about for some way to help it earn the money back, hit on the unsold tea sitting in its London warehouses. The Tea Act let the company ship it directly to America, undercutting the colonial merchants who had handled the trade.

This was legislation written to solve one corporation’s inventory problem. It cost Britain 13 colonies. That December, men in Boston threw tea into the harbour. One of the principal fears of the American patriots in the run-up to the American Revolution was that Parliament would unleash the company in the Americas to loot there as it had done in India.

This “almost bankrupt company,” having been occupied in wreaking “the most unparalleled barbarities, extortions and monopolies” in Bengal, had now “cast their eyes on America, as a new theatre, whereon to exercise their talents of rapine, oppression and cruelty,” wrote the American John Dickinson. Within three years, America declared Independence.

This is how a corporation crosses the line from doing business with a state to becoming inseparable from it; how the state, once the corporation is large enough, finds itself legislating on the company’s behalf; and how the bill, when it arrives, is paid by the country rather than the shareholders. The government, under Prime Minister Frederick North, did not set out to lose America. It set out to keep a company solvent. The results were catastrophic for the British state and did much to diminish its power.

All this raises the question of what can be done to tame today’s corporations. The British state eventually fought back against its greatest corporate competitor, realising that it was becoming powerful enough to overcome entire nation-states and to make or break not just their economies but their militaries, too.

Burke spent seven years in Westminster Hall trying to impeach Hastings and lost. It took Britain an additional 63 years and the largest anti-colonial uprising of the 19th Century, which killed hundreds of thousands of people, to show that only robust legislation can tame corporations.

This happened after the company’s insensitivity provoked a bloody uprising in 1857, the war known in Britain as the Indian Mutiny and in India, as the First War of Independence. The Victorian state, alerted to the dangers posed by greed and self-interest, moved to tame history’s most voracious corporation by issuing a raft of legislation that essentially abolished the company and brought its functions under the purview of the Imperial Civil Service.

The company’s navy was disbanded, and its army passed to the Crown. In 1858, the governor general of India announced that the company’s Indian possessions would be nationalised and pass into the control of the British Crown. The monarch, rather than the directors of the company, would henceforth rule India.

The East India Company limped on in its amputated form for an additional 15 years, when its charter expired, finally shutting down in 1874, “with less fanfare,” noted one commentator, “than a regional railway bankruptcy.” This not only broke the company’s economic monopoly with the trade of the East, it also allowed Britain to take control of its most profitable colony, with enormous benefits for the state (though not, it should be said, for India, whose economic exploitation in the service of British interests continued much as before).