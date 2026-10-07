How Russia and the world are responding to possible case of pneumonic plague after lab worker dies

The comments from Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus come a day after WHO said a possible case of pneumonic plague in Russia presents a “very low” risk outside the country as investigators looked into what caused her death Friday.

The UN health agency says it has been in contact with Russian authorities following the death of the staffer at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and the Far East. They cited a “typical” acute respiratory viral infection.

The case and the investigation have revived memories of the COVID-19 pandemic and allegations the coronavirus may have emerged at a Chinese lab. WHO has not provided a definitive answer to how the pandemic began.

Here's what to know about the case and how experts are mobilising after her death: