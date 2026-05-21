How different were Trump, Putin's visits to China

But the visits also revealed how different China's relationship is with the two countries.

During Trump's visit, China sought to stabilize ties with the United States, while Putin's trip served to deepen its strategic partnership with Russia.

Xi emphasised ceremonial hospitality during Trump's visit, including a rare tour of Zhongnanhai, the former imperial gardens that now serve as the headquarters for China's government. Beijing understood Trump valued highly visible displays of respect, said George Chen, partner for Greater China practice for The Asia Group.