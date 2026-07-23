Houthis say they attacked 2 Saudi oil tankers in Red Sea as US carries out 12th night of strikes

Iran-backed Houthis say they attacked oil tankers

The Houthis said in a statement issued via their SABA news agency that they had struck two tankers named Encelia and Layla in the Red Sea, leading to fires on both vessels. That would be their first reported attack on a vessel since they announced a blockade of Saudi-linked shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait earlier this week in retaliation for the kingdom's blockade on Yemen and a recent attack on the international airport in Yemen's rebel-held capital, Sanaa.

Bab el-Mandeb, at the southern tip of the Arabian Peninsula, is a vital shipping chokepoint connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. Around 12 per cent of the world's trade, including a fourth of global container traffic, passes through the narrows, moving between Europe and Asia via Egypt's Suez Canal.

A senior official with the Houthis said the blockade on Saudi-linked shipping would remain in effect until a years-old Saudi blockade against the Houthis is lifted. The official gave no details of the attack and spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to talk to the media.

Saudi state media reported that the Encelia was set ablaze by an attack while sailing overnight in the Red Sea, citing an unidentified source from the General Authority of Transport. The Saudi Press Agency reported that a strike caused a fire at the bow of the ship, but no casualties. It did not mention the Layla.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre, UKMTO, said it had received a report of a tanker being struck by “an unknown projectile” 70 nautical miles (130 kilometres) southwest of Al Shuqaiq, Saudi Arabia, in the Red Sea. It said no casualties had been reported.