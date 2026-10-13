Houthis say multiple airstrikes hit areas in Yemen under their control

The rebel-run al-Masirah satellite television said two airstrikes hit the Houthi-held Red Sea island of Kamaran, while a third hit Qanawis district, 55 km northwest of the port city of Hodeida.

The station also reported airstrikes in the province of Jawf, which borders Saudi Arabia.

Al-Masirah blamed Saudi Arabia for the strikes, but didn't provide further details.

The rebels also said they shot down a Saudi drone over the Houthi stronghold province of Saada, which is in northern Yemen on the border with Saudi Arabia.