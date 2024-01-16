Houthis claim responsibility for attacking US ship in Gulf of Aden

SANAA: Yemen's Houthi group has said that they attacked a US ship in the Gulf of Aden with several missiles.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a statement on the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV that the strike was "accurate and direct", Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on Monday, the US Central Command said the Marshall Islands-flagged container ship Gibraltar Eagle, owned and operated by a US shipping company, was hit by a Houthi missile at 4 p.m. local time.

The vessel, Gibraltar Eagle, reported "no injuries or significant damage" and is continuing on its journey in the Gulf of Aden, the BBC reported, citing the US military command for the Middle East (Centcom).