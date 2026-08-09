Houthis claim attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facility and Yemeni port, other Mideast news

Houthis target Aramco refinery, Red Sea port

The National Resistance Forces, a Yemeni government-allied force, said at least seven people four troops and three civilians were killed, and 15 civilians were injured in the Houthis' attacks Sunday on Mokha, a crucial port on the Red Sea.

Fayed al-Noman, assistant undersecretary of the information ministry, said the Houthis fired missiles and drones on the port, severely damaging its buildings and pier as well as commercial goods and food supplies at the facility.

Mokha is one of the main ports under Yemen's internationally recognised government, renovated in recent years to handle shipping that avoids the Houthi-held ports in Hodeida.

The Houthis later claimed the attack, saying they fired “a large number of ballistic missiles and drones” that targeted military enforcement and warehouses in the area.

Yahya Saree, a military spokesperson for the Houthis, said they also targeted an Aramco refinery in the city of Jazan with a drone. The attack was in response to Saudi drones' breaching Yemen's airspace over the provinces of Hajjah and Saada, he said.

Early on Sunday, the Saudi Energy Ministry reported a fire at a facility belonging to the Aramco refinery without casualties. The ministry said the fire was extinguished, but it didn't describe its cause.

Sunday's Houthi attack is the latest in a series of missile and drone attacks that have targeted Saudi Arabia and its shipping in the Red Sea.

The escalation threatens to reignite Yemen's civil war more than four years after a 2022 truce stopped major fighting in the impoverished Arab country.