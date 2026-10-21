Houthis attack besieged city in Yemen that UN says is at 'grave risk'

The attack took place on Tuesday. The Houthis have largely encircled Taiz, cutting it off from most supply routes and putting civilians at “grave risk”, UN human rights chief Volker Türk said Tuesday. The UN says the siege of the strategically important city in southwestern Yemen has left many residents without food and other necessities as prices soar.

The attack on Taiz on Tuesday came a day after a Houthi strike on a government military camp killed 73 recruits, the deadliest strike since the resurgence of the conflict over the summer, according to a senior Yemeni government official.

The conflict has intensified since forces from the internationally recognised government and Saudi-led coalition launched airstrikes on Houthi-held Sanaa International Airport in July, shattering a 2022 ceasefire deal that largely stopped fighting in the country's civil war.

Yemen has become a widening front in the Iran war that began in February -- and the Houthis have increasingly launched attacks on Saudi Arabia because it supports Yemen's internationally recognized government.