Houthi rebels report airstrikes in Yemen

DUBAI: Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Tuesday accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out overnight airstrikes along Yemen's northern border with the kingdom and its western coastline. Saudi Arabia did not immediately respond to the claim.
The reported strikes came hours after air raid sirens sounded and explosions were heard in the Saudi capital.
The rebel-run al-Masirah satellite television said Tuesday that two airstrikes hit the Houthi-held Red Sea island of Kamaran, while a third hit Qanawis district, 55 kilometres (34 miles) northwest of the port city of Hodeida.
The station also reported airstrikes in the province of Jawf, which borders Saudi Arabia.
Al-Masirah blamed Saudi Arabia for the strikes, but didn't provide further details.
The rebels also said they shot down a Saudi drone over the Houthi stronghold province of Saada, which is in northern Yemen on the border with Saudi Arabia.
There was no immediate comment from Saudi Arabia.
The strikes came hours after Saudi Arabia sounded air raid sirens Monday evening in the capital, Riyadh, and residents heard explosions.
The Houthis also said they fired a ballistic missile toward King Khalid International Airport, which has been hammered by a string of deadly attacks in recent days.
International airlines were warned by Yemen's Houthi-controlled Foreign Ministry on Tuesday that flights to Saudi airports were “unsafe” except those serving the holy sites of Mecca and Medina.
The ministry said the kingdom “must realize that security, stability, and sovereignty must belong to everyone — otherwise, no one will enjoy them,” a statement published by the Houthi-controlled SABA news agency said.
Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty called Tuesday for an immediate halt to Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.
Abdelatty said during a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, that there was “no justification for these attacks and they cannot be accepted.”
Abdelatty also urged prioritising diplomacy and finding a political solution to the conflict between Iran and the US to avert “further escalation and instability” in the region, according to the Egyptian readout of the call.
Qatar's emir on Tuesday called for closer security coordination among Gulf countries as the conflict between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia escalates following months of Iranian attacks across the region during its war with the US and Israel.
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also called for stepped-up efforts to secure maritime routes in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz and energy infrastructure, which has been a main target of attacks since the Iran-U.S. war began on Feb 28.
Speaking to the Shura Council, the emir accused Israel of committing crimes in Gaza that constitute “genocide,” a charge Israel vehemently denies.
The emir called for holding Israeli officials accountable.
The International Monetary Fund said Tuesday that the global economy held up better than expected in the first half of 2026, but warned that high energy and fuel prices continued to squeeze household incomes.
The IMF's World Economic Outlook projects inflation will rise to 4.7 per cent this year before easing to 4.1 per cent in 2027.
It warned that a prolonged stalemate or further escalation in the Middle East “could keep energy and food prices elevated and volatile, revive inflationary pressures, worsen fiscal and external balances, and weigh on growth.”
Global growth is projected to slow to 3.1 per cent in 2026 from 3.5 per cent last year, before rebounding to 3.4 per cent in 2027, the IMF said.