Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia wound 73 people, officials say

The attacks early Tuesday hit “civilian and economic facilities” in the Saudi cities of Abha's Jazan, Najran and Khamis Mushait said Maj Gen. Turki al-Malki, a spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen, said in a statement.

Al-Malki said the attacks wounded 73 people, including women and children. He didn't provide a breakdown or further details.

He called the attacks a “serious escalation” and a “flagrant violation of the kingdom's sovereignty, and a direct threat to the security and safety of its citizens and residents”.

Al-Malki vowed retaliation, saying that the Saudi-led coalition “will take all necessary operational measures to deter the terrorist Houthi militia with utmost resolve”.