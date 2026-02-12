House votes to slap back Trump's tariffs on Canada in rare bipartisan rebuke of White House agenda

Wednesday's tally, 219-211, was among the first times the House, controlled by Republicans, has confronted the president over a signature policy. The resolution seeks to end the national emergency Trump declared to impose the tariffs, though actually undoing the policy would require support from Trump himself, which is highly unlikely. The resolution next goes to the Senate.

Trump believes in the power of tariffs to force US trade partners to the negotiating table. But lawmakers are facing unrest back home from businesses caught in the trade wars and constituents navigating pocketbook issues and high prices.

"Today's vote is simple, very simple: Will you vote to lower the cost of living for the American family or will you keep prices high out of loyalty to one person -- Donald J. Trump?" said Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, who authored the resolution.