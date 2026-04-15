Hopes rise for renewed talks as US military says Iran blockade is in force

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that a second round of talks could happen "over the next two days", telling the New York Post the negotiations could be held again in Islamabad as diplomats worked through back channels to arrange them.

Regional officials said on Wednesday that the United States and Iran gave an “in principle agreement” to extend the two-week ceasefire, which is due to expire on April 22, to allow for more diplomacy.

One of the officials, who is involved in the mediation efforts, said mediators were working on a compromise to the three main disputed points Iran's nuclear programme, the Strait of Hormuz and compensation for Iran's wartime damages.

Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said it's “highly probable” that talks will restart, citing a meeting he had with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

The office of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he would travel to Saudi Arabia Wednesday as his country pushes to mediate new talks, before heading to Turkey for the Anatalya Peace Forum, which starts Friday.