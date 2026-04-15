Hopes rise for renewed talks as US military says Iran blockade in force

First round of talks with Iran failed to end conflict

Last weekend in Pakistan, an initial round of talks aimed at permanently ending the US-Iran conflict failed to produce an agreement. The White House said Iran's nuclear ambitions were a central sticking point.

“I think they want to make a deal very badly,” Trump said in an excerpt from an interview with Fox Business Network's “Mornings with Maria" scheduled to air Wednesday morning. He added: “I view it as very close to over.”

A US official said Tuesday that fresh talks with Iran were still under discussion and that nothing has been scheduled. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss sensitive negotiations.

Muhammad Aurangzeb, Pakistan's finance minister, told The Associated Press that “our leadership is not giving up” on efforts to help the US and Iran end the conflict.