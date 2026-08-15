Hope reborn in Colombia as signs of life emerge under earthquake debris

Govt focuses on providing shelter

The devastation has tested Colombia's President Abelardo de la Espriella, who was inaugurated just days before the earthquake shook the country's west. De la Espriella acknowledged Thursday night that "the situation is complex" and announced a plan to partner with private companies to rebuild, as well as subsidies for families who are homeless.

"We will not overcome this tragedy alone as a government," he said. "We need the private sector to rebuild Colombia together."

Monday's earthquake was the most powerful to hit Colombia this century. Government aid has yet to arrive in some areas, where many people are relying on volunteers and neighbours for help.

"A neighbour is giving me shelter," Olga Castro, a mother of five in Cali, said. "At least we survived, but right now we are practically on the street because we don't have a home anymore."

De la Espriella said national and international funds raised in response to the disaster will focus on the reconstruction of hospitals, schools, homes, roads and airports.

Rebuilding the country requires a "serious technical assessment" to determine which buildings can be used, which can be repaired and which must be demolished and rebuilt, said Yezid Alvarado Vargas, a professor in construction engineering at Javeriana University, in Bogota, Colombia.

"Before even discussing reconstruction, we must guarantee temporary housing, food, healthcare, continuity of basic services and economic support for families who lost their homes or livelihoods," Alvarado said.

In Bogotá, Colombia's capital, around 500 volunteers gathered at a reception centre to sort food, toiletries and pet food before distributing the supplies in the most affected areas. From youngsters to the elderly, everyone diligently participated in the challenging relief efforts.

“We all have to help. Today is for you, tomorrow might be for me,” volunteer Jorge Muñoz, 85, said. One of the oldest helpers at Bogotá's Vive Claro aid collection, Muñoz has witnessed the devastation caused by other earthquakes, including one in 1999 that killed more than 1,180 people.