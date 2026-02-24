Hong Kong protests after Panama takes control of 2 key ports on Panama Canal

Hong Kong's Commerce and Economic Development Bureau said in a statement it had lodged “stern protests” with Panama's consulate, adding that it had expressed strong opposition and dissatisfaction and would “staunchly support the legitimate rights and interests of Hong Kong corporations overseas.”

The ports located at the mouth and tail of the Panama Canal, which have been operated by a subsidiary of CK Hutchison since 1997, became embroiled in a legal dispute after getting caught in the middle of the US and China's competition for influence in the region. The ports became the focus of global attention after US President Donald Trump accused China of “running the Panama Canal.”