Hong Kong proposes to let city leader decide what counts as national security offence

After massive democracy protests rocked the Asian financial hub in 2019, Beijing imposed a national security law that has been used to arrest many leading activists. The city's government in 2024 enacted another security law, targeting other crimes such as espionage and disclosing state secrets.

Critics said the two security laws have stifled the city's Western-style civil liberties that Beijing had promised to maintain when the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997. But the authorities insist the laws are crucial for the city's stability.

The Security Bureau and the Department of Justice submitted a document to the legislature proposing that subsidiary legislation clearly state the procedures for classifying “other offences endangering national security under the law."

They said if the chief executive ascertained that the act in a criminal case involved national security, then the case would fall into that category.