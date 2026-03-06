Hong Kong ex-media mogul Jimmy Lai will not appeal national security conviction, legal team says

Lai is 78, and his lengthy sentence raised concerns that he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

After the sentencing, the children of Lai said a possible visit by US President Donald Trump to Beijing could be crucial in securing the release of their father, a British citizen.

The White House has confirmed that Trump will travel to China on March 31 through April 2 to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping, although there is no official confirmation from Beijing so far.

Chinese and Hong Kong authorities have defended Lai's sentencing, saying it reflected the spirit of the rule of law.