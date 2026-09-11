Hong Kong court sentences 3 Tiananmen vigil organisers to prison in national security case

Lee Cheuk-yan, Chow Hang-tung and Albert Ho were convicted of inciting subversion earlier this year under a Beijing-imposed national security law.

Lee and Chow, who pleaded not guilty, received prison terms of 7 years, and 7 years and 3 months. Ho was given 5 years and 2 months, lower than his co-defendants partly because of his guilty plea.

The trio of defendants was charged in September 2021 and has been held in custody for years.

Hong Kong once had a vibrant civil society marked by massive protests and a freewheeling press scene. But after a 2019 protest movement rocked the city, authorities reduced public choice in elections and prosecuted leaders of news outlets known for their critical reports of the government.

Many leading activists were imprisoned under the security law, and dozens of civil society groups dissolved, including the alliance.

Beijing says the law is necessary to maintain stability.