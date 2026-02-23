Hong Kong court dismisses appeals of activists in key national security case

Those who appealed were among 47 activists charged in 2021 with conspiracy to commit subversion for their involvement in an unofficial primary election. The mass prosecution involving some of the best-known activists crushed much of the city's once-thriving pro-democracy movement that reached a height with massive anti-government protests in 2019.

Forty-five of the defendants were sentenced to between four years and 10 years in 2024. Their punishments are drawing criticism from foreign governments and rights groups.

Eleven activists who appealed their convictions lost their bids. They included former lawmakers Leung Kwok-hung, Lam Cheuk-ting, Raymond Chan and Helena Wong.