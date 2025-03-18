HKU1 not a new virus, less likely to cause any widespread infection: Experts

NEW DELHI: Even as the news of a woman in Kolkata being infected with Human Coronavirus HKU1 has raised fresh concerns, health experts on Monday said that the virus has been known for at least two decades and is less likely to cause any widespread infection.

HKU1 was named after Hong Kong University where it was originally described in 2004. HKU1 is also known as Betacoronavirus hongkonense. It is a species of coronavirus that affects humans and animals.

Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, Chairman, Scientific Committee, IMA Cochin told IANS that HKU1 is different from Covid-19, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“HKU1 is one of several common cold-causing viruses that belong to the coronavirus group. It is not the same as Covid-19 and is not a new virus,” Jayadevan said.

“As per current understanding, HKU1 is a coronavirus subtype. It is less likely to cause any widespread infection,” Dr. Harshal R Salve, Additional professor at, the Centre for Community Medicine at AIIMS, New Delhi, told IANS.

What is HKU1 and what are its symptoms?

HKU1 is one of the four common cold-causing coronaviruses -- NL63, OC43, 229E. On the other hand, three coronaviruses cause severe disease -- Covid virus, the MERS virus, and the SARS virus.

Jayadevan stated that HKU1 is not typically associated with severe disease. Most cases are mild with a runny nose, sore throat, cough, and fever. “But in vulnerable individuals, it is known to cause severe disease such as pneumonia,” he said.

Global studies show that most children had at least one infection from HKU1 by 3-4 years of age.

“Most children get exposed to these viruses while growing up. But immunity against coronaviruses is not long-lasting, which means repeated infections are the norm,” Jayadevan said.

As per a 2021 study, published in the Indian Journal of Medical Microbiology, by Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, HKU1 along with NL63, OC43, 229E accounted for 4.3 per cent of infection in a group of 250 children.

HKU1 in India

A 45-year-old woman from Garia, Kolkata, has been recently diagnosed with HKU1. She had been suffering from a fever, cough, and cold for the past 15 days, but doctors say her condition is stable.

Since the virus is "not commonly tested for, it is meaningless to say it wasn't found in India," Jayadevan said.

How to prevent

HKU1 spreads mainly by contact, and also through the air by standing close to someone who is coughing or sneezing.

“Viruses tend to stick to commonly touched surfaces and therefore washing hands with soap and water after returning from public places is a good habit,” the expert noted.

He recommended vulnerable people take extra precautions against respiratory viruses because these infections may sometimes turn severe.

Salve also stressed the "need to keep surveillance system robust as preparatory measures" against such viruses.