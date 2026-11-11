Himalayas agenda left off COP31 formal list as major blocs withhold support: Nepal FM

The COP 31 commenced on Monday in Antalya, Turkiye. Agenda items refer to the list of topics that are formally taken up for discussion at the conference every year.

Speaking to PTI at COP31, Shisir Khanal, Nepal's Minister of Foreign Affairs, said on Tuesday that the three countries would continue to face challenges in getting the issue formally recognised without the support of major countries.

He said some nations explicitly backed the proposal raised on Monday, while others remained reluctant.

“This is part of a big negotiation. Different major blocs did not support it, and that made it difficult for the agenda to go through. From our side, we pushed as hard as we could.

There were different voices in the room. Some explicitly supported our agenda, while others were quite reluctant,” he said.

A source with direct knowledge of the discussions said developed nations did not show interest when the three countries formally pushed the proposal.

“The agenda focused on the Himalayas was clearly diluted, and it was the European Union which did not show any interest in this agenda. Even though the issue is not completely off the charts, a high-level dialogue is expected on it soon,” the source told PTI on condition of anonymity.