Hillary Clinton testifies she has no information on Epstein's crimes and doesn't recall meeting him

Comer, meanwhile, pledged lengthy days of questioning for both Clintons.

“We have a lot of questions, and the purpose of the whole investigation is to try to understand many things about Epstein,” he told reporters outside the convention center where the depositions were being held. “How did he accumulate so much wealth? How was he able to surround himself with some of the most powerful men in the world?"

Comer described the deposition as a bipartisan effort and said Thursday that it was “very possible” the committee would question Trump's Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who was Epstein's neighbour and had several interactions with him. Under questioning from Democrats earlier this month, Lutnick acknowledged that he had met with Epstein twice after the late financier's 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a child, reversing his previous claim that he had cut ties with him after 2005.