‘High degree of caution’: Canada travel advisory

NEW DELHI: The Canadian Embassy in New Delhi updated its travel advisory hours after Foreign Minister Joly’s statement, urging its citizens to “exercise a high degree of caution” in and around Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Mumbai.

Consular services in person are temporarily unavailable in those cities or surrounding areas.

“If anyone needed consular services, they should contact the High Commission of Canada in India, located in New Delhi,” the advisory read.