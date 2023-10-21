Begin typing your search...

‘High degree of caution’: Canada travel advisory

Consular services in person are temporarily unavailable in those cities or surrounding areas.

ByVijayashankarVijayashankar|20 Oct 2023 9:56 PM GMT
Representative image (File)

NEW DELHI: The Canadian Embassy in New Delhi updated its travel advisory hours after Foreign Minister Joly’s statement, urging its citizens to “exercise a high degree of caution” in and around Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Mumbai.

“If anyone needed consular services, they should contact the High Commission of Canada in India, located in New Delhi,” the advisory read.

Canada travel advisoryCanadatravel advisoryCanadian EmbassyNew DelhiForeign Minister JolyCanada.India-Canada
Vijayashankar

