Hezbollah calls for 'day of rage' over Gaza hospital blast
Hamas and most Arab nations have blamed Israel
BEIRUT: Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement called for a "day of rage" to condemn a blast at a Gaza Strip hospital, blaming Israel for what it calls a "massacre".
"Let tomorrow, Wednesday, be a day of rage against the enemy," Hezbollah said on Tuesday, calling the strike a "massacre" and "brutal crime" as quoted by The Times of Israel report.
The IDF has said that a rocket misfired by Islamic Jihad caused the blast at the Gaza hospital in which hundreds are said to have been killed. Hamas and most Arab nations have blamed Israel.
