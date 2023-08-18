He’s worth listening to”: Carlson sits down with Ramaswamy

WASHINGTON D C: Indian-American lawmaker Vivek Ramaswamy, who is a first-time candidate for the Republican party nomination for the 2024 US Presidential polls, is “worth listening to” according to popular journalist Tucker Carlson. Carlson, in the latest episode of his production, “Tucker on Twitter,” interacted with Ramaswamy and the latter stated that America was at a point where the “government and the broader establishment believe that the citizens of the nation cannot be trusted with the truth.”

Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur, also spoke about the "void” he is trying to fill in American politics. Carlson termed Ramaswamy as "one of the best-versed voices in policy" he has spoken with. Their first topic of conversation was Ramaswamy's recent comments questioning the official story of 9/11. He said, "I didn't suggest it, I explicitly said the government absolutely lied, the 9/11 Commission lied, the FBI lied. Is this a core point of my campaign? No. Absolutely not. I went on a comedy show where the guy asked if the moon landing was fake, and I said it was real. Then he asked me if the government told the truth about 9/11 and I said no, they did not." “What do we know about Hunter Biden’s dealings? What do we know about the truth of what happened on January 6? What do we know about that Nashville shooter manifesto? Yes, we can handle the truth. Just give me the hard truth,” Ramaswamy went on to say

On the heels of Carlson’s comment that it feels like the country is on a “cusp of chaos,” Ramaswamy said, “there’s something going on.” “We’re like in a 1775 – spring of 1776 moment,” Ramaswamy described the current energy in the country. Later in the interview, Ramaswamy explains that he expressed his opinions publicly before thinking about what those things may mean for his political campaign, but acknowledged that his rise in the elections proved his strategy successful. Ramaswamy also highlighted his stance on Ukraine and further positioned himself as one of the only candidates in the race not under donor pressure.

“I’m unconstrained on what I’m able to say and that allows me to speak the truth that a lot of people in this country recognize to be the truth, which is that we have no discernable national interest at issue in Ukraine… We are driving Russia further into China’s arms as we arm Ukraine, further strengthening what I see as the single greatest military threat that the United States certainly has faced since WWII,” Ramaswamy said. On Thursday, the Indian-American lawmaker was also called a “very promising candidate” by Elon Musk. “He is a very promising candidate,” Musk said on X (formerly Twitter) referring to Ramaswamy’s interview with Carlson.

Meanwhile, Ramswamy himself has been quite straightforward with his agenda for the poll campaign. He has called China the “biggest threat” that the US faces and said that he would go for “total de-coupling” with Beijing if he comes to power. The Republican leader has also said that he would aim to completely re-enter the trade in the Pacific and enter trade relationships with countries like India, Japan, and South Korea. Earlier, in an interview with Fox News, Ramaswamy said, “Xi Jinping is the dictator and China is the top threat that the United States faces. I think I am the clearest candidate in declaring a clear path in declaring economic independence from China. That would be the first step in our policy”. He further said that he would go for a “total de-coupling” with China and ban most of the US companies from doing business in Beijing.

“I would go for total de-coupling. I would ban most US companies from doing business with China, unless and until the CCP reforms its behaviour…I think there would be short-term consequences, but I think we can make sacrifices if we know what we are sacrificing for. I also think that when you are most willing to make a sacrifice, you actually do not have to make one at all,” Ramaswamy said. The 37-year-old lawmaker was born on August 9, 1985, and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio. His parents migrated to the US from Kerala. He is the third Indian-American — along with Nikki Haley and Hirsh Vardhan Singh — who will be up against former President Donald Trump in the primaries in January next year. He attended Harvard University for his undergrad and later got a law degree from Yale University. Ramaswamy is the author of "Woke, Inc: Inside Corporate America's Social Justice Scam" and has been dubbed "the CEO of Anti-Woke Inc" by The New Yorker.

A second-generation Indian American, Ramaswamy founded Roivant Sciences in 2014 and led the largest biotech IPOs of 2015 and 2016, eventually culminating in successful clinical trials in multiple disease areas that led to FDA-approved products, according to his bio. He has founded other successful healthcare and technology companies, and in 2022, he launched Strive Asset Management, a new firm focused on restoring the voices of everyday citizens in the American economy by leading companies to focus on excellence over politics.

Ramaswamy is married to Apoorva Tewari Ramaswamy, an Assistant Professor at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.