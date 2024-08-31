Helicopter goes missing in Russia's Far East with 22 people believed onboard

Begin typing your search...

    ByAPAP|31 Aug 2024 1:15 PM GMT
    Helicopter goes missing in Russias Far East with 22 people believed onboard
    Helicopter (AP)

    MOSCOW: Rescuers are searching for a helicopter that went missing in Russia's far east on Saturday with 22 people on board.

    The Mi-8 helicopter took off close to the Vachkazhets volcano in the Kamchatka region, but did not arrive at its destination as scheduled, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency said in a statement.

    It said it believed that 19 passengers and three crew members were on board.

    The Mi-8 is a two-engine helicopter designed in the 1960s. It is widely used in Russia, where crashes have been frequent, as well as in neighbouring countries and many other nations.

    Russia helicopter missingMi-8 crashKamchatka regionhelicopter rescue
    AP

