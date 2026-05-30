Hegseth reassures Pacific allies as he softens China threat rhetoric

“Our partners in Asia have long understood that the bedrock of a durable partnership is not based on idealistic values but on the concrete alignment of national interests,” he said. “When our interests diverge, we adjust pragmatically, without the drama or the moralising,” he added. “I think Western Europe might take note — this is a mindset we fully embrace.” Hegseth did not mention either the war in Ukraine or Iran war in his speech. When asked about Iran, he only said that Trump had assured him that when negotiations with Tehran had concluded, “any deal will be a good deal.”