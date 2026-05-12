Hegseth is facing new round of questioning from Congress on Iran war and more

Trump said Monday that the ceasefire is on “massive life support” and criticised Iran for its latest proposal, pointing to his demands that Iran significantly limit its nuclear program.

“I would call it the weakest right now after reading that piece of garbage they sent us,” Trump said.

The Republican president also said he wanted to suspend the federal gas tax to help Americans shoulder surging fuel prices. He has previously said that higher costs are worth it to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon.