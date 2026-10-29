Hegseth fires Pentagon's top military planner even as Trump considers new Iran strikes

Army Lt Gen Brett Sylvia was removed as head of strategy, plans and policy on the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He is the second general to be ousted from the post, known in military circles as the “J5”, under Hegseth. His predecessor, Lt Gen Joseph McGee, was forced to retire last October.

The defence official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive personnel matters, said there is no immediate replacement for Sylvia and no reason has been given for the firing. The move was reported earlier by The Atlantic.

A spokesperson for the Joint Staff said “the Chairman, the Joint Staff, and the Joint Force extend our deepest gratitude to Lt Gen Brett Sylvia and his family for their 32 years of distinguished service to our nation” and they "wish him and his family the best.”