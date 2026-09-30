Hedge fund CEO Ken Griffin gives record USD 3bn to Carnegie Mellon to build Miami campus

At the same time, financial pressures on higher education are mounting. International enrollment is dropping, just as many states are seeing their classes of high school seniors begin to shrink because of U.S. demographic changes. Meanwhile, expenses like fuel, healthcare and technology are rising. Griffin, a GOP megadonor who founded the Citadel investment firm, owns a waterfront home in Miami, which is part of a growing metropolitan area whose population tops 6.4 million.

The area already is home to the University of Miami, a private research university; Florida International University, a public research university; and Miami Dade College, which started out as a community college but also offers some four-year degrees. Combined, enrollment at the three schools totals around 135,000. Several smaller private colleges are also based in the area. But Griffin, who has donated over the years to causes such as medical research, charter schools and other universities, saw room for something new.

"The opportunity to bring Carnegie Mellon to Miami places our city at the heart of humanistic and scientific advancement and amplifies the University's international reach and impact," said Griffin, who is joining Carnegie Mellon's Board of Trustees, in a news release. Even before the announcement, Carnegie Mellon had growing ties to Florida, a state where conservatives have increased their influence on higher education.

Its computer science department runs a program designed to teach middle school students in Florida and several other states about AI. The university also is involved in a partnership with the Gates Foundation to deploy AI-powered course materials for introductory math classes at Miami Dade College.