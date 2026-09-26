Heavy rain, flooding in Bangkok disrupts traffic and prompts evacuations

Hwang Hwan-chung, who flew from South Korea and has visited Bangkok over ten times, said he had never seen such “crazy” weather, adding that he couldn't find a taxi.

Sukanya Tongsuk, a local, said the current flooding was similar to the last time Bangkok was hit by widespread flooding in 2011.

"I think it's like 10 or 15 years ago that we saw heavy rain like this,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dutch resident Bjorn Franken, who has lived in the capital for two years, said he was able to cope although one event he wanted to attend had been cancelled.

Many businesses in Bangkok closed on Saturday due to flooding.

Cars crawled along waterlogged roads in parts of Bangkok, and bikers were seen pushing their motorcycles. Authorities said some regional bus services from Bangkok to the eastern provinces were suspended.