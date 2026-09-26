Heavy rain, flooding in Bangkok disrupts traffic and prompts evacuations

BANGKOK: Rain hammered several areas of Thailand's capital on Saturday, disrupting traffic and forcing hundreds to evacuate. The deluge started Thursday afternoon.
Thailand's Meteorological Department warned the heavy rain would continue in most parts of the country through Sunday, citing a strong low-pressure system over the central region and strengthening southwest monsoon conditions.
Accumulated rainfall in major canals in Bangkok exceeded 20 centimetres (7.8 inches), officials said. Floodwaters spread across the city, particularly in the central and eastern parts, blocking roads and stopping traffic in some areas.
More than 84,000 people in 21 provinces nationwide were affected by flooding as of Saturday, especially in the central region. Authorities sent emergency warning messages through the cell-broadcast system to people in affected areas, the government said.
Hwang Hwan-chung, who flew from South Korea and has visited Bangkok over ten times, said he had never seen such “crazy” weather, adding that he couldn't find a taxi.
Sukanya Tongsuk, a local, said the current flooding was similar to the last time Bangkok was hit by widespread flooding in 2011.
"I think it's like 10 or 15 years ago that we saw heavy rain like this,” she said.
Meanwhile, Dutch resident Bjorn Franken, who has lived in the capital for two years, said he was able to cope although one event he wanted to attend had been cancelled.
Many businesses in Bangkok closed on Saturday due to flooding.
Cars crawled along waterlogged roads in parts of Bangkok, and bikers were seen pushing their motorcycles. Authorities said some regional bus services from Bangkok to the eastern provinces were suspended.
Phetchaburi Road, one of the capital's busiest main roads, was unusually quiet as vehicles had to turn back. Some were left partially submerged.
Residents, some barefoot and others wearing rubber waders while several wrapped plastic bags around their feet, made their way through murky waters, carrying fresh water and food.
Air traffic control authorities confirmed operations remained normal at airports, but some flights might face delays due to weather-caused detours.
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said despite the heavy rain, flooding should recede once the rain subsides, as city officials work to drain floodwaters as quickly as possible.
More than 200 shelters were set up across the city and about 900 people have moved into them, Chadchart said.
Some government facilities were opened to provide vehicle parking, officials said.