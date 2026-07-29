Heat wave threatens to intensify France's mega-fire near Bordeaux

Authorities in the Gironde region said the blaze had not spread further during a calm night, but warned that forecast heat and winds could cause the flames to surge again.

At the command centre in Lege, firefighters bent over maps spread across a car hood as commanders tracked three danger zones: northern Cap-Ferret, the wooded corridor around Marcheprime, Cestas and Saint-Jean-d'Illac, and a military site near Martignas, where a significant new outbreak required a major deployment.

More than 2,200 firefighters and over 20 aircraft remain mobilised, supported by crews from across France and European partners.