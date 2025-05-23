Heartening that America’s involvement made difference in stopping close to full-scale war between India, Pakistan: US

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON: The US said it is “heartening” that America’s "involvement and assistance” made a difference in stopping a “close to full-scale war erupting” between India and Pakistan.

“…what has been a generational concern about violence and terrorism in that region, certainly, with the troubles between India and Pakistan – is that there is a ceasefire,” State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said at a press briefing on Thursday.

"Obviously we know – very close to full-scale war erupting, and what’s very exciting and heartening is that America’s involvement and assistance made a difference in that stopping and a ceasefire that has continued, but of course, within that one expects, as the world noticed, again, that that has not been resolved, that the potential of having these long-term problems resolved has returned," Bruce said.

She was responding to a question on US-India relations and terrorism emanating against India from Pakistan.

"And it is an opportunity, and the good news is – that, unlike some other regions, there has been a commitment to a ceasefire,” Bruce said.

After the horrific April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 civilians were killed, India launched Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian forces launched a fierce counter-attack on several Pakistani military installations.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

US President Donald Trump has made repeated claims that his administration brokered a “ceasefire” between India and Pakistan.

Indian government sources in New Delhi have maintained that the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect. They said no third party was involved.