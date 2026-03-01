Head of Iran's Revolutionary Guard killed in airstrikes, state media reports

World

DUBAI: The head of Iran's Revolutionary Guard and a top security adviser to the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were killed in American-Israel airstrikes on the country, state media reported Sunday.

The state-run IRNA news agency announced the death of Maj. Gen. Mohammad Pakpour, who took over as the Guard's top commander after Israel killed its past commander in the 12-day war last June.

Also killed was Ali Shamkhani, who has long been a figurehead within Iran's security establishment, IRNA said.

