Hasina to be arrested on return, before she can surrender: Bangladesh law minister

The comments came a day after Hasina told a news agency that she was determined to return to her country by December despite fearing for her life. "I may be killed. I may be arrested. I may be sent to prison … I am fully aware of my fate. Still, I want to go back because my people are calling me," she was quoted as saying.

Earlier this month, there were more interviews of her that suggested she was discussing with her party colleagues her possible return to Bangladesh by the end of this year.

Asaduzzaman said 78-year-old Hasina has the right to return but the “law will take its own course and we will do nothing violating the law”.

“Despite being a death penalty convict, being a Bangladeshi citizen, if she intends to surrender showing respect to the law by returning home, perhaps she will be arrested before she could do so,” the minister told reporters. “We will exercise the authority that the law has given us”.

Asked how she could return after her passport was revoked by the interim government that succeeded her, minister Asaduzzaman said: ‘It is her problem, not mine”.