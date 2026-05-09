Handwriting on newly released note matches one found after Epstein's death, experts tell AP

“At this point, I certainly would not eliminate him as a potential writer,” Vastrick said. “I don't at the same time want to suggest that he is the writer.” For years, only a few people known about the note that Tartaglione claimed he found. Then, last summer, he mentioned it on writer Jessica Reed Kraus' podcast. That piqued the interest of writers at The New York Times, who convinced a judge on Wednesday to release the note, which had been sealed in an unrelated case.