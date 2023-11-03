Begin typing your search...

Hamas rocket falls on Israeli kindergarten, no injuries

A municipality spokesman said in a statement that no one was injured in the missile attack, but the building was partially damaged.

ByIANSIANS|3 Nov 2023 5:15 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-03 17:15:08.0  )


TEL AVIV: The Sderot municipality in south Israel said on Friday that a rocket fired by Hamas fell on the ground of a kindergarten in the municipality.

A municipality spokesman said in a statement that no one was injured in the missile attack, but the building was partially damaged.

Israel is engaged in a war with Hamas within the Gaza Strip and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has rounded the Gaza centre. The Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza also said that the Israel army has cut off Gaza South from the North.

