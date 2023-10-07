Begin typing your search...

Hamas releases video of capturing Israelis

In the 37-second short video, members of the Al-Qassam Brigades were shown kidnapping a number of Israelis in civilian clothes inside an army military base, without providing further details.

7 Oct 2023
Hamas releases video of capturing Israelis
Hamas fighters. 

RAMALLAH: Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), released on Saturday a short video showing some militants capturing a number of Israelis from the Israeli towns adjacent to the Gaza Strip.

In the 37-second short video, members of the Al-Qassam Brigades were shown kidnapping a number of Israelis in civilian clothes inside an army military base, without providing further details, Xinhua news agency reported.

Abu Obaida, the spokesman of al-Qassam, said that "the sudden operations were taken place on the ground as planned in all axes".

