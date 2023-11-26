Hamas releases second batch of hostages; 17 crosses Gaza, enter Egypt

TEL AVIV: After a long delay, 17 hostages have been released by the Hamas terror group and sent to Egypt, according to The Times of Israel. Reportedly, the Red Cross has handed these hostages to Egypt, according to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

As per the details, the hostages include 13 Israeli citizens and four Thais, reported The Times of Israel on Sunday.

The convoy carrying the hostages will head to the Kerem Shalom crossing, where Israeli officials will verify the list of names. "IDF representatives are updating their families regularly," the IDF adds. Meanwhile, some of the families of these hostages have begun to identify and confirm the identities of these hostages who are on their way to Israel.

The hostages include a 12-year-old girl named Hila Rotem, who was abducted by Hamas terrorists with her mother, Raya Rotem, 54, who was not released, according to The Times of Israel. Another hostage Emily Hand, 9, was initially thought to have been among those killed in the attack on Kibbutz Be'eri on October 7. Emily was at a sleepover at a friend's house on the Kibbutz when she was abducted.

Noam Or, 17 and Alma Or, 13, were also taken hostage by Hamas terrorists from their home in Kibbutz Be'eri on October 7, alongside their father, Dror Or, 48, and their cousin, Liam Or, 18. Meanwhile, their mother, Yonat Or, was killed in the attack.

However, Dror and Liam are assumed to remain hostages in Gaza, reported The Times of Israel. Moreover, according to The Times of Israel, most of the Israeli hostages are believed to have been abducted from Kibbutz Be'eri.

Earlier, the Hamas terror group announced that it had handed over 20 hostages, including 13 Israelis and seven foreigners, to the Red Cross, The Times of Israel reported.