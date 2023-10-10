Hamas deploys new air defence system against Israeli raids

GAZA: A new air defence system stationed in Gaza has been activated against ongoing Israeli offensives, Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, has said.

Al-Qassam Brigades said in a brief statement that it had introduced "a homegrown air defence system of the Metbar 1 model" into "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood" to confront Israeli aircraft, Xinhua news agency reported.

A short video released on the Brigades' website showed a number of masked members launching missiles using the air defence system.

Meanwhile, Israeli media outlets said that the Israeli army is pursuing over 40 "terrorists" in Israeli towns.

Citing Israeli military estimates, Israeli media outlets reported that the surprise attack starting on Saturday morning had been planned for a year, and some 800 to 1,000 Al-Qassam fighters had entered 20 villages and 11 bases in Israel.

The Hamas-led "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood" included the firing of thousands of rocket shells and drones from Gaza, and in parallel, an unprecedented land and sea attack toward Israeli territory.