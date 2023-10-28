Hamas aerial operation chief killed: IDF

TEL AVIV: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and its intelligence agency Shin Bet on Saturday announced that aerial operations head of terror outfit Hamas has been killed.



Hamas aerial operations chief Abu Rukbeh was responsible for the terror outfit's drone operations, aerial detection systems and hand gliders, the IDF and Shin Bet said in a joint statement.

The statement further said that the slain Hamas leader was responsible for guiding and execution of the aerial operations of October 7 that led to hordes of Hamas terrorists reaching Israel soil and executing the killings.

Major General (Rtd) Yair Ravid of the Israel Spy agency Mossad had told IANS in an exclusive interview that the Israeli forces would hunt down all those responsible for the planning and execution of the October 7 terror attack in Israeli soil.

Abu Rubekh is considered as a top leader of Hamas military operations and the IDF seems to be focusing on killing the Hamas leadership responsible for the October 7 attacks.