Haley trounced by ‘none’ vote in Nevada Republican primary

WASHINGTON: Indian-American presidential hopeful Nikki Haley has suffered an embarrassing defeat in Nevada’s nonbinding Republican primary to “none of these candidates,” in a contest that did not feature former US president and front-runner Donald Trump on the ballot.

The primary carried little weight because state Republicans opted to award their delegates through party-run caucuses, which Trump is expected to win on Thursday. The party barred those participating in the primary, including Haley, from being eligible for the caucuses, which means Trump, 77, will face little competition.

Still, the outcome in Nevada is an ignominious one for Haley, seeking to prove to Republican donors and voters that she remains a viable contender ahead of her next head-to-head contest with Trump in the February 24 South Carolina primary, CNN reported.