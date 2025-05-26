Guyana's leadership expresses unwavering support for India‘s fight against terrorism

GEORGETOWN: Guyana's Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and Prime Minister Mark Phillips have reiterated their country's unwavering support to India‘s fight against terrorism, as an all-party parliamentary delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor met them to brief them on India‘s position on the issue.

The Indian delegation arrived here on Sunday morning.

The delegation "called on Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, Vice President of Guyana. The delegation elaborated on India‘s position on Pahalgam, #OperationSindoor and the Indus Water Treaty, underlining India‘s resolute policy of #ZeroToleranceForTerrorism," the High Commission of India in Georgetown posted on X.

"Hon‘ble VP reiterated Guyana‘s unwavering support to India‘s fight against terrorism," it said.

Tharoor in a post on X said the delegation also had an "excellent meeting" with Jagdeo in the presidential Palace.

"In addition to his expression of strong sympathy and understanding for India’s concerns in the wake of recent events, our conversation also spanned a range of topics relating to Guyana’s record-breaking 30% annual economic growth and development plans following the discovery of oil and gas," he said.

"A large number of opportunities for Indian companies were mentioned, in sectors ranging from agriculture to Telecoms, banking and highway development. Guyana is also experiencing labour shortages and would welcome Indian labour as well," Tharoor said.

Prime Minister Phillips hosted the Indian All-Party Parliamentary Delegation in Berbice on the eve of Guyana’s 59th Independence Day.

"The discussion covered a wide range of issues pertaining to India-Guyana cooperation. The Indian delegation briefed Hon‘ble PM regarding ##OperationSindoor and India‘s #ZeroToleranceForTerrorism. Hon‘ble PM reiterated Guyana‘s support and understanding for India‘s measures towards combating cross-border terrorism," it said.