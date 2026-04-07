Guterres 'alarmed' by Trump rhetoric on Iranian energy plants: UN spokesperson

In a profanity-laden post, Trump had said “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it", threatening that “you’ll be living in Hell.”

Dujarric said the Secretary-General has been very clear on issues regarding international law, and he urges yet again all parties to abide by their obligations regarding the conduct of these hostilities.

Guterres recalls that civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, may not be attacked; “even if specific civilian infrastructure were to qualify as a military objective, international humanitarian law would still prohibit attacks against them if they may be expected to cause excessive incidental civilian harm.