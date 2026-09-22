Gunman opens fire near Turkish high school, wounding at least 11

Three of the wounded were in critical condition and receiving intensive care, Education Minister Mustafa Ciftci said. One person had been discharged from the hospital.

The shooting occurred outside a vocational and technical high school in the Turgutlu district of Manisa province, the governor's office said. Police and medical teams were sent to the scene.

HaberTurk news channel said the assailant was a 15-year-old student at the school. The report added that he arrived at the scene armed with a shotgun and fired randomly near the school before trying to flee the scene on foot.

The assailant took the gun from his grandparents' house, Ciftci said.