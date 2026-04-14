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Gunman opens fire at high school in Turkiye, wounding at least 16, reports say

The attacker, armed with a shotgun, fired randomly at a vocational high school in Siverek, Sanliurfa province, before hiding inside the building and killing himself.
fire at a high school in southeast Turkey
fire at a high school in southeast Turkey
Updated on

ANKARA: A former student opened fire at a high school in southeast Turkiye on Tuesday, wounding at least 16 people before killing himself, officials said.

The attacker, armed with a shotgun, fired randomly at a vocational high school in Siverek, Sanliurfa province, before hiding inside the building and killing himself.

The motive remains unclear. School shootings are rare in Turkiye.

Police special operations units were deployed after the assailant refused to surrender, while all staff and students were evacuated, NTV said.

Video footage showed dozens of students running out of the school toward the gate and onto the street.

School shooting
Siverek
southeast Turkiye
NTV

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