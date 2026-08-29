Gunfire, explosions reported in Niger's capital, local media and witness say

NIAMEY: Heavy gunfire and explosions were heard overnight into Saturday morning in Niger's capital of Niamey, including near the main airport and in an area housing the presidential palace, according to an Associated Press witness and local media.
Sustained gunfire began past midnight at the premises of the Diori Hamani International Airport, which hosts a major military base, according to an AP witness who requested anonymity for safety reasons. It is the third time this year the airport has experienced unrest.
Local media also reported gunshots ringing out from the Plateau administrative district, where the Presidential Palace and key institutions are located.
The ruling military council, known as the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, said the military has been deployed. “Our Defence and Security Forces are mobilised for the Defence of the Fatherland. Let us remain united, vigilant and supportive,” it said in a Facebook post.
It was not immediately clear what caused the gunfire and explosions although a local lawmaker called it a “cowardly attack.” The airport area had been attacked twice by jihadis in recent months as pressure mounts on Niger's struggling military junta.