Gulf carriers resume some flights even as US-Israel strikes, Iran retaliation fuel travel chaos

Long-haul carriers Etihad Airways and Emirates, based in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and budget carrier FlyDubai, said they would operate select flights from the country, where air traffic was suspended Saturday and defence systems have intercepted Iranian missiles and drones.

Dubai's government told passengers to head to airports only if they were contacted directly during what it said would be a “limited resumption of operations”.

At least 15 Etihad flights took off from Abu Dhabi's airport Monday to help evacuate passengers who have been stranded there, according to tracking service Flightradar24. The flights headed to a variety of destinations, including Islamabad, Paris, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Cairo and London. But regular commercial flights remained canceled.

Emirates said it would also fly limited flights beginning Monday evening, but it wasn't immediately clear if those had begun. It previously said it was suspend flights until 3 pm local time Tuesday.

“We are accommodating customers with earlier bookings as a priority,” it said.