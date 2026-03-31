Gulf allies privately make the case to Trump to keep fighting until Iran is decisively defeated

Gulf allies support the war to varying degrees

While regional leaders are broadly supportive now of the US efforts, one Gulf diplomat described some division, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE leading the calls for increasing military pressure on Tehran.

The UAE has emerged as perhaps the most hawkish of the Gulf countries and is pushing hard for Trump to order a ground invasion, the diplomat said. Kuwait and Bahrain also favour this option.

The UAE, which has faced more than 2,300 missile and drone attacks from Iran, has only grown more irritated as the war grinds on and the salvos threaten to tarnish its image as the safe, pristine and monied hub for trade and tourism of the Mideast.

Oman and Qatar, which historically have played the role of intermediary between the long economically isolated Iran and the West, have favoured a diplomatic solution.

The diplomat said Saudi Arabia has argued to the US that ending the war now won't produce a "good deal," one guaranteeing security for Iran's Arab neighbours.

The Saudis say an eventual war settlement must neutralize Iran's nuclear program, destroy its ballistic missile capabilities, end Tehran's support for proxy groups, and also ensure that the Strait of Hormuz cannot be effectively shutdown by the Islamic Republic in the future as it has during the conflict.